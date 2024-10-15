News

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 15 October,2024 05:29 PM IST

The date for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election was announced on October 15, alongside the Jharkhand state polls. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) aim to wrest power from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition. Jharkhand will hold its polls in 2 phases: November 13 and 20, with counting for both states taking place simultaneously