The date for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election was announced on October 15, alongside the Jharkhand state polls. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) aim to wrest power from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition. Jharkhand will hold its polls in 2 phases: November 13 and 20, with counting for both states taking place simultaneously
At the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer launch, Varun Dhawan revealed that Aditya Chopra had refused to cast him in an action film as he couldn't justify the budget15 October,2024 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai
The ECI, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, will also announce dates for the Jharkhand assembly election15 October,2024 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Breast cancer is a major cause of mortality globally. Routine screenings are important for early diagnosis, however, many physical, psychological and social challenges persist. Mumbai doctors throw light on some of these factors and debunk myths about breast cancer screening15 October,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Pat Cummins said his side will lean on happy memories of them winning the last two ICC World Test Championship finals and ODI World Cup against Rohit Sharma and Co. Pat Cummins further stated that playing against Pujara was a battle of outlasting each other15 October,2024 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
