Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced: Voting on November 20
The date for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election was announced on October 15, alongside the Jharkhand state polls. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) aim to wrest power from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition. Jharkhand will hold its polls in 2 phases: November 13 and 20, with counting for both states taking place simultaneously

Atul Parchure death: Celebs attend last rites in Mumbai

15 October,2024 04:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Varun Dhawan: I feel only South Indians are giving me action roles

At the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer launch, Varun Dhawan revealed that Aditya Chopra had refused to cast him in an action film as he couldn't justify the budget

15 October,2024 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date & full schedule
The ECI, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, will also announce dates for the Jharkhand assembly election

15 October,2024 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Fear of test results delays breast cancer diagnoses, say Mumbai doctors

Breast cancer is a major cause of mortality globally. Routine screenings are important for early diagnosis, however, many physical, psychological and social challenges persist. Mumbai doctors throw light on some of these factors and debunk myths about breast cancer screening

15 October,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
"If we can keep him quiet, that is going to go long way to winning series": Pat

Pat Cummins said his side will lean on happy memories of them winning the last two ICC World Test Championship finals and ODI World Cup against Rohit Sharma and Co. Pat Cummins further stated that playing against Pujara was a battle of outlasting each other

15 October,2024 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

