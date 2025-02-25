Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
How Bangladeshi infiltrators disguised as shepherds enter India

Arrest of Bangladeshi couple in Borivli revealed the intricate network of how cow herders on Indian side of the border assist the infiltration

Urvashi Rautela wears a dress made of real diamonds on her birthday

25 February,2025 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
John Abraham feels being ‘objectified’ in the industry: 'It's always about...'

Even after playing different types of roles in movies, John Abraham admitted that he has been objectified several times, but for him, it was never a comment—he has always felt that it is a compliment

25 February,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Government withdraws amendments to Advocates Act for consultation, revision

A key point of contention was Section 49B, giving the Centre power to issue binding directives to the Bar Council of India

25 February,2025 08:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Mumbai heatwave alert: Experts share tips to maintain health and fitness

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the rising temperatures. As cooler temperatures transition into blazing summer heat, the change can be ruthless to your 9 to 5 routine, especially if you have a desk-bound job. It can affect health in various ways like exacerbating existing conditions, affecting energy levels, etc. Here’s how to keep your health in top order as the season changes. (Story by: Anindita Paul)

25 February,2025 11:31 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Pakistan’s Champions Trophy meltdown follows the usual pattern

Pakistan's tournament is effectively over, a fittingly underwhelming conclusion to their first time hosting a major international event in three decades

25 February,2025 10:41 AM IST | Dubai | Srijanee Majumdar

