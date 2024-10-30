-
The snag has caused delays for Churchgate-bound trains on the Western Railway
A star of her era, who shared screen space with bigwigs like Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir jokes about being now known because of her dogs30 October,2024 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member state assembly30 October,2024 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As Diwali approaches, it's essential to prioritise respiratory health amidst the festive celebrations. Medical experts will provide practical tips on protecting your lungs from the harmful effects of air pollution during the Diwali festivities30 October,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Opener Mandhana slams timely ton in decider against New Zealand as India win by six wickets to seal series 2-1; skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chips in with vital 59 not out30 October,2024 07:11 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
