Many of those challaned included people who rode motorcycles without helmets and some were also fined for drunk driving
On Thursday, Actor Salman Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of actor and director Satish Kaushik via his social media platform09 March,2023 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief09 March,2023 02:11 PM IST | Islamabad | AP
Do you sip on way too many cups? On World Kidney Day 2023, we’ve got a medical expert to outline the appropriate amount of coffee one should consume, and tips for those who live with kidney issues09 March,2023 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Hardik Pandya has been making a big statement on the limited overs format since being snubbed for the Test squad09 March,2023 03:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
