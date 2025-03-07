Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
Mumbai Metro tweaks operations with a shorter loop between Andheri and Ghatkopar

Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 has introduced a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar to ease congestion and improve frequency. The experiment, based on passenger feedback, is being closely monitored.

Yuvika Chaudhary REACTS to divorce rumours with Prince Narula

07 March,2025 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karan Veer Mehra, Divyanka Tripathi & others at Ankit Tiwari's birthday bash

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, in the company of close friends and industry colleagues, celebrated his birthday in an intimate bash in Bandra. From Karan Veer Mehra to Sudhanshu Pandey, several stars attended the event.

07 March,2025 11:21 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
MHADA invites bids for school and hospital plots in Shirdhon, Khoni

The MHADA Konkan Board has initiated the tender process for plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni, Kalyan Taluka, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

07 March,2025 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
What are King Charles III favourite songs? Here's all you need to know

A new programme of music features tracks by artists including Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue and Raye, all chosen by King Charles III

07 March,2025 10:39 AM IST | London | AP
Sports News
Suryakumar Yadav wishes India luck ahead of CT final, hails Rohit's fitness as

Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final

07 March,2025 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

