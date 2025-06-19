Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
Air India to reduce international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent

In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the airline said that amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in the airspaces of several countries in Europe and East Asia, and the required safety checks on its aircraft fleet, Air India has experienced operational disruptions over the past six days

Entertainment Top Stories: Ed Sheeran confirms his Bollywood debut

18 June,2025 06:41 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Karan Johar and more

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

19 June,2025 02:13 AM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
News
India launches 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indians from Iran

India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight, an official statement said

18 June,2025 09:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
7 places to enjoy karaoke nights in Mumbai that Mumbaikars swear by

World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate the joy it brings to our lives. While there are many different ways that happens, if you are somebody who loves singing, then explore these karaoke bars in Mumbai on weekdays and weekends

18 June,2025 09:49 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Shubman Gill moves to No. 4 as Rishabh Pant slots in at five for England series

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also spoke highly of his equation with Gill, emphasising the strength of their off-field friendship and how it positively influences their on-field partnership

18 June,2025 08:46 PM IST | Headingley (UK) | mid-day online correspondent

