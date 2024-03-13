-
Lure of free-access to coastal road on opening day frees up regular route; but will it become the norm?
Watch Shah Rukh hold a female fan’s hand as she tries to click a picture with him, and SRK’s cute gesture melted hearts13 March,2024 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Inspector fights relocation, claims breach of government policy on joint postings for couples13 March,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Breast cancer affects 1,62,468 women, as per the ‘Statistics of Breast Cancer in India’ report released in 2018. To unearth their journeys, Midday.com spoke to two breast cancer survivors who open up about their ordeal13 March,2024 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Mohammed Siraj’s controlled run-up and perfectly grooved action have carried him to 154 international wickets13 March,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
