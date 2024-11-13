Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
Maharashtra polls: Khan seeks resolution for housing land issues

My agenda is to make Chandivli and the rest of Mumbai drug-free. I know the city's problems very well because I have worked as the suburban district's guardian minister and minister of state for home (urban)

'Karan Arjun' re-release: Hrithik recalls how ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ was created

13 November,2024 10:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Gulshan Kumar biopic: 'Aamir Khan still wants to be a part of it but...'

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was shot dead at 46 on August 12, 1997, in the Juhu area of Mumbai

13 November,2024 10:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra polls: Cluster development to redevelop dilapidated buildings

I had instructed the use of sprinklers for the Metro work pollution, but those proved insufficient

13 November,2024 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Can air pollution cause Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Disorder?

As air pollution worsens in Delhi, Mumbai is not averse to the issue that often leads to respiratory issues. However, Mumbai doctors say the city is not far behind, and with the AQI getting worse, can see people suffering from digestive issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Disorder too

13 November,2024 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Team India practice session in Perth shielded from cameras by stringent security

It is learnt that a few local journalists landed at the WACA to watch the Indian team members train but the visiting team management have given local authorities strict instructions not to allow anyone from Wednesday

13 November,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Amit Shah

