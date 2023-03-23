- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
According to the police sources, the two passengers are residents of Nallasopara and Kolhapur, respectively, and were booked following a complaint from an airline staff on March 22
So, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, let's take a look at her films that proved that she is one of the best actors working today23 March,2023 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Along with all the 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the probe agency has added the name of Buddhadev Dasgupta, former general manager of IDBI Bank in its latest supplementary chargesheet23 March,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The dental expert takes us through the dangers associated with teeth cleaning and reveals that excessive scraping during a dental clean-up may erode tooth enamel, which gives rise to oral problems23 March,2023 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Delhi Capitals climbed atop the standings as UP Warriorz will now have to overcome Mumbai Indians in their playoff fixture for a berth in the final23 March,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT