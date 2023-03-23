Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
Two booked for drinking, creating ruckus mid-air on Dubai-Mumbai flight

According to the police sources, the two passengers are residents of Nallasopara and Kolhapur, respectively, and were booked following a complaint from an airline staff on March 22

Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' most challenging voice role for me

23 March,2023 10:07 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Entertainment News
Happy B'day Kangana Ranaut: Top 7 movies that make her the 'Queen' of acting

So, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, let's take a look at her films that proved that she is one of the best actors working today

23 March,2023 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Vijay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 cr in England, France: CBI

Along with all the 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the probe agency has added the name of Buddhadev Dasgupta, former general manager of IDBI Bank in its latest supplementary chargesheet

23 March,2023 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Can dental cleaning damage your teeth and gums?

The dental expert takes us through the dangers associated with teeth cleaning and reveals that excessive scraping during a dental clean-up may erode tooth enamel, which gives rise to oral problems

23 March,2023 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming, & more

Delhi Capitals climbed atop the standings as UP Warriorz will now have to overcome Mumbai Indians in their playoff fixture for a berth in the final

23 March,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

