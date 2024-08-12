Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
UPSC cheating case: Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar

Delhi HC granted interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar till August 21. She has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in UPSC

AbRam Khan joins papa Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in Mufasa: The Lion King

12 August,2024 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Kanguva Trailer: Suriya, Bobby Deol lock horns in this ruthless revenge saga

The trailer of ‘Kanguva’ starring Suriya and Bobby Deol is proof that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand

12 August,2024 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Get ready to sit in Oppn all your life: Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday for 'endorsing' Hindenburg report and its allegations on the chairperson of market regulator SEBI. In a post on X, Kangana accused Gandhi of attempting 'everything to destabilise the nation's security and economy'

12 August,2024 11:52 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Independence Day sale | Shopping to travel: Avail discounts this festive season

Are you on the lookout for deals and discounts on clothing, accessories, travel and more? From e-commerce to flights, here is your guide to Independence Day sale 2024

11 August,2024 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Duleep Trophy first round match shifted to Bengaluru

The selectors will also look to giving Rishabh Pant a go in the Duleep Trophy. If this happens, this will be Pant's first red-ball tournament after coming back from the car crash. However, Bumrah and Ashwin are unlikely to take part in the tournament at any stage as they are expected to join the India squad directly ahead of the Bangladesh series

12 August,2024 02:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


