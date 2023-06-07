- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Health
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
"Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals," said the BMC official
Director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors – Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage - along with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and music director Ajay-Atul launched the highly anticipated final trailer of Adipurush at Tirupati. This trailer has further intensified the anticipation for the film's release on 16th June, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting the full splendour of Adipurush. (All photos: Pallav Paliwal)07 June,2023 11:48 AM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's predictions on the 2014 and 2019 poll results had proved wrong and the next elections will not be an exception07 June,2023 05:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The study demonstrates that higher levels of physical activity should be promoted as a major strategy for Type-2 diabetes prevention, which affects more than 537 million people globally07 June,2023 06:29 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first after which players from both sides walked out wearing bands on their sleeves as they lined up for the national anthems07 June,2023 05:40 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT