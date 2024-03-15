Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission to announce dates on March 16
The ECI stated that a press conference will be held at 3 pm on Saturday to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some state assemblies.

In Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and the Ambani's

In Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and the Ambani's

15 March,2024 08:52 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
BTS V portrays loneliness and love in Fri(end)s music video, ARMYs gush

BTS V portrays loneliness and love in Fri(end)s music video, ARMYs gush

The music video for V’s FRI(END)S was released on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST, and it has already captured the hearts of many on the internet

15 March,2024 09:58 AM IST | Seoul
ED raids company in multi-crore financial scheme, seizes assets

ED raids company in multi-crore financial scheme, seizes assets

Properties, cash, and jewellery confiscated from KBC Multitrade Pvt Ltd

15 March,2024 05:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Into the wild: How Mumbaikars can go camping

Mid-Day Premium Into the wild: How Mumbaikars can go camping

Camping is the best kind of escape. Millennials and GenZ Mumbaikars will agree. If you are fresh out of college and have jumped straight into work life, you might soon need a getaway. Mid-day Online spoke to campers and camp organisers who told us how to embark on a remarkable camping expedition

15 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Mumbai's might against Bangalore's brilliance

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai’s might against Bangalore’s brilliance

Mumbai's biggest strength comes from their previous experience of being in knockout/playoffs before this season, and the fact that they have managed to retain the most of the core of their team throughout the two seasons in the WPL

15 March,2024 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

