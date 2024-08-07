Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
Girl loses life after dog falls from building terrace in Mumbra; watch video
It's unclear how the dog fell from the building, but it's essential to investigate the matter to prevent such incidents in the future

National Handloom Day 2024: Bollywood's finest in handwoven

07 August,2024 09:12 AM IST | Mumbai
BTS Suga caught drunk riding electric scooter, license revoked

BTS Suga took to Weverse on Wednesday morning and penned down a long apology note for being drunk while riding an electric scooter

07 August,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Panels to conduct surprise inspections of law colleges

Over a year after receiving a circular from the Bar Council of India, Mumbai University has finally got its act together on inspection of law colleges

07 August,2024 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Mid-Day Premium Weight-loss drugs & viral diet trends: Are they worth it for weight management?

Amidst growing demand for weight-loss drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic) and tirzepatide, and ready access to viral diet trends like the Ducan diet and 7-second coffee rule, mid-day.com speaks to experts to understand their effectiveness and other healthy ways to lose weight

07 August,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Mid-Day Premium Vinesh Phogat redemption: From controversial protests to coveted Olympic medal

On Tuesday, Vinesh P became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, securing her place with a commanding 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez

07 August,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

