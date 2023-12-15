Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Notorious thief targeting Jain temples arrested by Borivali Police
Six people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant women in Jalna
Parliament security breach: Shows how serious job condition is in India: Aaditya
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi
IndiGo loader arrested at Mumbai airport for stealing from check-in luggage
City News

In Focus

Mumbai cops suspect Kandivali caterer planned disappearance

As investigators say something is fishy in alleged disappearance of businessman, several families narrate their last-minute wedding ordeal

Aamir Khan all fired up

15 December,2023 06:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
Deepika Padukone visits temple in Tirumala with sister Anisha

Several videos and pictures of Deepika surfaced on social media in which she can be seen arriving at Tirumala with her sister Anisha

15 December,2023 06:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mural of late Goa CM Parrikar adds colour to Mapusa-Calangute road

MLA behind move, Michael Lobo, is also responsible for clearing 10-km stretch of encroachment

15 December,2023 05:30 AM IST | Goa | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Guide to explore graffiti in Bandra, Andheri and South Bombay

Mid-Day Premium Guide to explore graffiti in Bandra, Andheri and South Bombay

While Bandra’s Chapel Road is a treasure trove of cinematic characters, the initiatives of the 'St+art India project' at Sassoon Docks and the Marol Art Village in Andheri East showcase the transformative power of graffiti art in revamping neglected corners of the city

15 December,2023 09:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
All is 'swell' for India

Half-centuries by debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues help India pile up massive 410-7 first-day score in one-off Test against England

15 December,2023 07:01 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

