Passenger associations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region demand decongestion, priority to local trains and setting up of a suburban railway transport body. The associations have distributed 25,000 black ribbons to passengers to join in their protest. They say the protests will go on till the situation changes on the ground
The trailer for 'I Am Still' opens with BTS member Jungkook getting ready to perform on stage where he says, “I am suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best guys"22 August,2024 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai
The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad22 August,2024 10:15 AM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | mid-day online correspondent
Mutual funds are one of the most popular investment vehicles currently, offering diversification opportunities and structured management. We speak to experts to understand its benefits, risks, tax regulations and KYC processes22 August,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
A multi-sport National Centre of Excellence in Kandivli is in such bad shape that it is not even fit for training, all thanks to a political and administrative tussle22 August,2024 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundarii Iyer
