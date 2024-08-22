Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
Weather News

In Focus

 ‘Wear Your White’ protest begins at Mumbai suburban railway stations

Passenger associations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region demand decongestion, priority to local trains and setting up of a suburban railway transport body. The associations have distributed 25,000 black ribbons to passengers to join in their protest. They say the protests will go on till the situation changes on the ground

From ‘Alien’ to ‘Romulus’: How to watch the 7 sci-fi horror films in order

22 August,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: BTS' Jungkook faces his fears of going solo in ‘I Am Still’ trailer

The trailer for 'I Am Still' opens with BTS member Jungkook getting ready to perform on stage where he says, “I am suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best guys"

22 August,2024 08:53 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Kerala

Bomb threat on Air India flight, full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad

22 August,2024 10:15 AM IST | Thiruvananthapuram | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Beginner’s guide to mutual funds investment: Benefits, returns, tax rules & more

Mid-Day Premium Beginner’s guide to mutual funds investment: Benefits, returns, tax rules & more

Mutual funds are one of the most popular investment vehicles currently, offering diversification opportunities and structured management. We speak to experts to understand its benefits, risks, tax regulations and KYC processes

22 August,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Why India struggles for global medals
Exclusive

Why India struggles for global medals

A multi-sport National Centre of Excellence in Kandivli is in such bad shape that it is not even fit for training, all thanks to a political and administrative tussle

22 August,2024 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundarii Iyer

Trending News:


