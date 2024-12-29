-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Earlier in the day, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations
After reaching Mumbai from Alibaug, the Khan family directly headed to Kalina airport to catch a flight for Jamnagar, where they are reportedly planning to ring in the new year29 December,2024 09:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A Level-01 fire broke out at Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Haji Ali, Mumbai, confined to two closed shops. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with no injuries reported so far.29 December,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While Indian dishes are really popular, there are some classic recipes from around the world that are really favourites during this festive season29 December,2024 08:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As a wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay put up a stellar performance, amassing 357 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 4529 December,2024 01:45 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT