One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
Navi Mumbai Airport conducts commercial flight test; inauguration likely in Apr

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations

Ent Top Stories: Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room

29 December,2024 08:31 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan to ring in New Year 2025 in Jamnagar? Here's what we know

After reaching Mumbai from Alibaug, the Khan family directly headed to Kalina airport to catch a flight for Jamnagar, where they are reportedly planning to ring in the new year

29 December,2024 09:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Fire breaks out at Heera Panna Shopping Centre in Haji Ali, no injuries reported

A Level-01 fire broke out at Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Haji Ali, Mumbai, confined to two closed shops. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with no injuries reported so far.

29 December,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Pound Cake to Snow Sugar Cookies: Explore these unique festive recipes

While Indian dishes are really popular, there are some classic recipes from around the world that are really favourites during this festive season

29 December,2024 08:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay takes home two major cricket awards

As a wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay put up a stellar performance, amassing 357 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 45

29 December,2024 01:45 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent

