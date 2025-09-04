Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Ajit Pawar slams Oppn over Maratha Morcha, says govt acted swiftly

Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra's Pune, Ajit Pawar asserted that the Mahayuti government remained focused on public welfare and had responded to the situation promptly and effectively

Mohammed Rafi's son slams Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: 'Have some shame'

Mohammed Rafi's son slams Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: 'Have some shame'

04 September,2025 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 19: Arshi Khan says Baseer Ali-Farrhana's fight looks pre-planned
Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: Arshi Khan says Baseer Ali-Farrhana's fight looks pre-planned

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan shared her take on Bigg Boss 19 in a mid-day chat reviewing week two. She said most contestants are “trying to play well,” though it’s too early to pick favourites

04 September,2025 06:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Shruti Sampat
Mumbai
Manoj Jarange warns govt: Betrayal on Maratha quota will be punished at polls

Manoj Jarange warns govt: Betrayal on Maratha quota will be punished at polls

Jarange ended his stir on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state

04 September,2025 01:24 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PICS: Celebrate Onam 2025 with these unique South Indian food menus across India

PICS: Celebrate Onam 2025 with these unique South Indian food menus across India

As people celebrate the South Indian harvest festival, join in the festivities by indulging in a feast that involves a traditional Sadhya at these places across the country

04 September,2025 05:00 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Technology News
Tech lovers, keep an eye on THESE launch dates for iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25

Tech lovers, keep an eye on THESE launch dates for iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25

September 2025 is set to witness major smartphone launches with Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 on September 9, Samsung introducing the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition, and Oppo rolling out the F31 Pro 5G between September 12–15. From flagship performance to AI-driven features, these devices promise innovation and premium user experiences.

04 September,2025 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Tarun Verma

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK