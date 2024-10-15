Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date & full schedule
The ECI, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, will also announce dates for the Jharkhand assembly election

Happy Birthday Hema Malini! Have you seen these candid pictures of the actress?

15 October,2024 12:34 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Remembering Atul Parchure's most memorable comedy scenes

Atul Parchure passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. Through his career as an actor, he has played a variety of roles but his comic roles will always be a standout

15 October,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Irsalwadi landslide survivors finally get keys to their new homes

Forty-four survivors to move into their newly constructed homes; while some express joy, others await promised jobs

15 October,2024 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Fear of test results delays breast cancer diagnoses, say Mumbai doctors

Breast cancer is a major cause of mortality globally. Routine screenings are important for early diagnosis, however, many physical, psychological and social challenges persist. Mumbai doctors throw light on some of these factors and debunk myths about breast cancer screening

15 October,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Middle overs strategy under scrutiny, Muzumdar laments missed fielding chances

Unbeaten half-centurion Harmanpreet Kaur feels she didn’t utilise the loose deliveries in the middle overs while head coach Amol Muzumdar points to lapses in the field to explain India’s agonising nine-run defeat to Australia on Sunday night

15 October,2024 07:14 AM IST | Sharjah | Santosh Suri

