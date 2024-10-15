-
The ECI, along with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, will also announce dates for the Jharkhand assembly election
Atul Parchure passed away on October 14 at the age of 57. Through his career as an actor, he has played a variety of roles but his comic roles will always be a standout15 October,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Forty-four survivors to move into their newly constructed homes; while some express joy, others await promised jobs15 October,2024 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Breast cancer is a major cause of mortality globally. Routine screenings are important for early diagnosis, however, many physical, psychological and social challenges persist. Mumbai doctors throw light on some of these factors and debunk myths about breast cancer screening15 October,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Unbeaten half-centurion Harmanpreet Kaur feels she didn’t utilise the loose deliveries in the middle overs while head coach Amol Muzumdar points to lapses in the field to explain India’s agonising nine-run defeat to Australia on Sunday night15 October,2024 07:14 AM IST | Sharjah | Santosh Suri
