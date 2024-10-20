Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
BMC plan to clear footpaths, parking spaces delayed

The civic body will deploy approximately 42,000 of its 90,000 employees for the upcoming assembly elections

Parineeti to Sonakshi, inside celebrities' Karwa Chauth celebration

20 October,2024 01:08 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Vasan Bala deletes X account after backlash following Jigra release

Vasan Bala had been sharing posts and replying to comments until a day ago; however, now all of the responses have turned into blank boxes

20 October,2024 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Over 30 flights across India including 10 to and from Mumbai get bomb threats

"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said

19 October,2024 10:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Karwa Chauth 2024: How to maintain blood sugar levels while fasting

If not done right, Karwa Chauth fasting can cause several complications, especially for people with existing health conditions. A drop in blood sugar levels is one such issue

19 October,2024 09:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
‘My job is to perform’

Shreyas Iyer eyes return in India whites after scoring 142 to take Mumbai to 441 against Maharashtra; visitors end Day 2 at 142-1

20 October,2024 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

