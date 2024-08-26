Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
Express train engine glitch delays Mumbai-bound local services on main line

The Mumbai-bound local train services were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour on the first day of the week

Allahabad HC denies relief to Remo D'Souza in Rs 5 crore cheating case

26 August,2024 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's new poster from ‘Yudhra’ out

The solo poster of 'Yudhra' showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi in an intense, never seen before action film, covered in blood, exuding raw energy and determination

26 August,2024 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ticket-checking drive on Mumbai AC locals: WR collects fines worth Rs 4 lakh

On Day 1 of the drive of August 23, WR fined 595 passengers while 678 commuters in Mumbai were penalised the following day. The special drive was carried out during the morning and evening peak hours where commuters travelling without tickets try getting away among the crowd

26 August,2024 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Specials | How Mumbai's daily commute is quietly impacting your health

As Mumbai boasts of the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link and all other future metro construction and roadway projects, the city is crumbling in traffic. As people head to work, they spend more time getting to work than those travelling by train. It begs the question, is all this development worth it, at the cost of one’s health?

26 August,2024 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Post-retirement Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's international career includes achievements such as "Player of the Tournament in ICC Champions Trophy 2013". The former left-hander also has accumulated 6,793 runs in One-Day Internationals with an average of 44.1. In the shortest format of the game, he had an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 91.35

26 August,2024 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

