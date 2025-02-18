Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Fire breaks out at coaching center in Bhiwandi
BREAKING

The officials said that the fire damaged the ceiling and benches of the classes

Shabana Azmi admits she didn't want Jyotika to be part of Netflix's Dabba Cartel

18 February,2025 06:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Anuv Jain marries girlfriend Hridi Narand

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

18 February,2025 08:24 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
BMC chief chairs pre-monsoon meeting, orders coordination with railways

The coordination between the BMC, railway authorities, and other agencies is crucial to ensure that railway services remain uninterrupted during the rainy season, the civic chief said

18 February,2025 08:15 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
River water quality improved post-monitoring, but faecal contamination persists
Maha Kumbh 2025

The report also highlighted that the river water quality failed to meet the primary water quality standards for bathing concerning Fecal Coliform (FC) at all monitored locations on various occasions

18 February,2025 08:04 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi boasts confidence in his fitness

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shaheen Shah Afridi brushed out all the speculations about fitness issues before getting engaged in the clash against New Zealand. Apart from fitness, Shaheen's bowling speed has been closely observed, especially after his return from injury in 2022

18 February,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


