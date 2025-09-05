Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
Mumbai Traffic Control Room gets terror hoax message; police begin probe

According to sources, the threat was sent from a mobile number in which the sender claimed that multiple human bombs in vehicles were planted across the city and warned of a large-scale attack involving RDX

BTS Jimin goes blonde once again; flaunts new look in latest pictures

05 September,2025 11:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
No Other Choice becomes South Korea's official submission to the Oscars

The Korean Film Council has selected Park Chan-Wook's directorial No Other Choice as its official submission to the Academy Awards. It will be submitted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars

05 September,2025 09:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Centre seeks transfer of pleas against online gaming law from HCs to SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has agreed to list for hearing next week the plea of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for transfer of three pending cases from the high courts of Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to the apex court

05 September,2025 10:28 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: A look at the life and legacy of late fashion designer Giorgio Armani

Tapping Italy's long heritage of classic, impeccable tailoring, Giorgio Armani built a multi-billion-dollar fashion empire, making his name synonymous around the world with relaxed, restrained elegance. Armani, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, aged 91, made simplicity and understatement the hallmarks of his influential style (Inputs and Pics: AFP)

05 September,2025 11:10 AM IST | Raaina Jain
News
Marco Rubio announces US visa restrictions over China ties in Central America

The press statement by Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

05 September,2025 09:33 AM IST | Washington | ANI

