Breaking News
Mid-Day Special: How traffic cops reduced deaths in Mumbai’s black spots
Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure as prayers pour in
Mumbai: Unruly bikers reducing Marine Drive to racing track, allege residents
Citing ‘inadequate arrest’, Mumbai court grants bail to man held for smuggling gold
Nashik Kumbh Mela preparations gather momentum
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Ranveer Allahbadia

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai Police are investigating Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, which sparked an obscenity case

Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act

Watch! Vidyut Jammwal pours hot wax on his eyes while performing a dangerous act

24 February,2025 09:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and others

Spotted: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

24 February,2025 09:05 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
BEST ensures SSC students reach examination centres on time
Mid-day Test Drive

BEST ensures SSC students reach examination centres on time

Mid-day conducted a test drive on Monday to check whether BEST buses were halting near SSC exam centers and whether students were given priority to ensure timely arrivals

24 February,2025 06:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
PICS: Fashion at Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million race at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

PICS: Fashion at Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million race at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Women wore different kinds of colourful hats making a fashionable statement during the Poonawalla Breeders Multi Million (Grade-1) 2025 race held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Monday (Photos Courtesy: Ashish Raje)

24 February,2025 09:20 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
CT 2025: Matt Henry levels legendary quick Richard Hadlee's record in ODIs

CT 2025: Matt Henry levels legendary quick Richard Hadlee's record in ODIs

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh, New Zealand's pacer Matt Henry achieved a milestone. Here is all you need to know (Pic: Instagram/X)

24 February,2025 09:06 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK