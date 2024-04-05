-
Alleges talks for Mumbai seats done in a way that Congress will be wiped out, leaving entire opposition space to Uddhav Thackeray
Acclaimed music composer Hans Zimmer has reportedly been roped in for the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan along with AR Rahman05 April,2024 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Latest blow comes courtesy NCP-Sharad Pawar, which has announced candidates for Bhiwandi and Wardha, both fought and won by the Congress in the past05 April,2024 05:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
A living will promises autonomy of your own life, takes off a huge burden from your family members and doctors, and allows you to live your last days with dignity. If you haven’t drafted a living will already or are blissfully unaware of it, this World Health Day, let legal experts tell you what it is and why you should consider filing one05 April,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sunil Narine seemed to be playing with Delhi like a cat keeping a half-dead mouse alive for its own share of entertainment05 April,2024 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
