Mumbai: Colaba Causeway’s clean sweep unsurprising
Thane: Merc’s SOS button saves the day
When there is no issue, they talk of Constitution getting changed: Ajit Pawar
Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts
New BCAS rules allow exit from delayed flights - no more cabin captivity!
Mumbai: Amber Dalal investors seek FBI intervention
Saying they made wire transfers to US banks, America-based investors in Oshiwara man’s ponzi scheme seek top agencies’ intervention

Kajol’s hilarious birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

02 April,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Inside pics from Ajay Devgn and Kajol's luxurious Mumbai abode 'Shivshakti'

We love to see glimpses of Ajay and Kajol's fancy house on our social media feeds. Their lovely home, named Shivshakti, is located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Their house in the prestigious Juhu area places them among equally famous neighbours like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

02 April,2024 10:05 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
New BCAS rules allow exit from delayed flights-no more cabin captivity!

New directive aims to reduce passenger inconvenience amidst rising instances of flight congestion and delays

02 April,2024 01:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Catch autism early: Key steps for early intervention to support autistic people

Mid-Day Premium Catch autism early: Key steps for early intervention to support autistic people

Is your child autistic? Health experts break down factors and provide insights into treatment plans for autism, a condition affecting 18 million individuals in India

02 April,2024 09:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
IPL 2024: Booing continues for Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede Stadium

Sanjay Manjrekar literally forced to ask crowd to “behave” as booing fills Wankhede Stadium

02 April,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

