Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Youth in India being targeted through drugs to weaken country: CM Fadnavis

Describing drugs as an "invisible enemy", CM Fadnavis urged people to wage a war against the menace and fight it collectively

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: The Sabarmati Report to Black Warrant

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: The Sabarmati Report to Black Warrant

08 January,2025 05:37 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Is Malayalam film 'Marco' really your cup of tea?

Is Malayalam film 'Marco' really your cup of tea?

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco has surprised all with its box office performance. The film is largely making news for its portrayal of violence against any and every living being

08 January,2025 04:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
News
Man mixes poison in food prepared for guests after niece marries without his nod
Kolhapur

Man mixes poison in food prepared for guests after niece marries without his nod

The Panhala police in Kolhapur have registered a case against the man and is further investigating the case, an official said

08 January,2025 05:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mahakumbh: French woman's fascination with Hinduism makes her travel from France

Mahakumbh: French woman's fascination with Hinduism makes her travel from France

Pascal's connection to Hinduism began in 1984 when she first visited India. Her experiences have left her so enamoured with the Sanatan tradition that she is considering becoming a sadhu

08 January,2025 03:59 PM IST | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | ANI
Sports News
Rohit’s 14 years at MI: Glorious triumphs, leadership nous and a legacy

Rohit’s 14 years at MI: Glorious triumphs, leadership nous and a legacy

On this day, 14 years ago, Rohit Sharma became a part of the Mumbai Indians family for the first time ever. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

08 January,2025 02:04 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK