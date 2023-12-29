Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
Mumbai: Kenyan woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 14.90 crore

Based on  Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI)

Tearful Rajinikanth pays last respects at Vijayakanth's funeral

29 December,2023 12:03 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Merry Christmas' director Sriram reveals Saif was his first choice

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan revealed he first wanted to cast Saif Ali Khan and even narrated the script to him but later decided to not go ahead with him

29 December,2023 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Leopard strays into Pimpri Chinchwad

The leopard was spotted in a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, in an area with residential buildings and small fields

29 December,2023 07:03 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Flamingo spotting guide: Best spots in Mumbai to watch these winter visitors

Flamingos migrate via the west coast from Gujarat. After breeding in the Great Rann of Kutch between Khadir & Paccham islands, they arrive in Mumbai to embrace the mild winters that the city offers

29 December,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Wrestlers vs WFI: What’s sports without patriarchy?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s startling ‘dabdaba tha, dabdaba rahega’ remark following the election results presents a clear picture of who calls the shots in the federation

29 December,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

