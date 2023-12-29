-
Based on Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Kenyan nationality, who came via from Nairobi to Mumbai on December 28, was apprehended by DRI officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI)
Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan revealed he first wanted to cast Saif Ali Khan and even narrated the script to him but later decided to not go ahead with him29 December,2023 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The leopard was spotted in a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, in an area with residential buildings and small fields29 December,2023 07:03 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Flamingos migrate via the west coast from Gujarat. After breeding in the Great Rann of Kutch between Khadir & Paccham islands, they arrive in Mumbai to embrace the mild winters that the city offers29 December,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s startling ‘dabdaba tha, dabdaba rahega’ remark following the election results presents a clear picture of who calls the shots in the federation29 December,2023 11:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
