The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Saturday when there was a heavy footfall of devotees at the temple on the hill due to Hanuman Jayanti, an official said
Akshay Kumar wants the British government and King Charles to watch Kesari: Chapter 2, a film based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and lawyer C. Sankaran Nair’s fight for justice. He believes the film will naturally lead to long-overdue recognition and an apology for the tragedy.12 April,2025 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital; the blast occurred on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC in Nagpur district12 April,2025 01:30 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of the American band’s performance in Mumbai, Daniel, one of the three Manzano brothers that make up the band, dives into their evolution, and why they choose to cover music that isn’t vulgar, and instead dive into nostalgia and find their niche audience12 April,2025 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a commanding record over Bengaluru FC, winning eight out of 11 encounters between the two sides12 April,2025 04:25 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
