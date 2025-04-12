Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
Several devotees injured in honey bee attack at Anjaneri Hill in Nashik

The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Saturday when there was a heavy footfall of devotees at the temple on the hill due to Hanuman Jayanti, an official said

Alappuzha Gymkhana review: Full marks for this sports drama with an origin story

12 April,2025 03:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Akshay Kumar wants British government and King Charles to watch 'Kesari 2'

Akshay Kumar wants the British government and King Charles to watch Kesari: Chapter 2, a film based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and lawyer C. Sankaran Nair’s fight for justice. He believes the film will naturally lead to long-overdue recognition and an apology for the tragedy.

12 April,2025 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Nagpur factory explosion death toll climbs to five

Five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital; the blast occurred on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC in Nagpur district

12 April,2025 01:30 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Boyce Avenue’s Daniel Manzano: 80 per cent of top 100 music is explicit today

Ahead of the American band’s performance in Mumbai, Daniel, one of the three Manzano brothers that make up the band, dives into their evolution, and why they choose to cover music that isn’t vulgar, and instead dive into nostalgia and find their niche audience

12 April,2025 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
ISL final: Date, time, live streaming details for Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a commanding record over Bengaluru FC, winning eight out of 11 encounters between the two sides

12 April,2025 04:25 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

