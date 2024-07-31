Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
Weather News

In Focus

Eatery paid medical expenses totalling Rs 3.10 lakh, manager allegedly refused to cover treatment costs after discharge

Rashami Desai recalls being homeless: 'Had Rs 3.5 crore debt, slept in my Audi'

31 July,2024 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Makers of ‘Game Changer’ unveil new poster of Kiara Advani on her birthday

In the image, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a traditional outfit with a red embellished blouse and a flowy purple lehenga, accessorized with a necklace, bangles, a nose ring, and flowers in her hair

31 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Gadkari urges FM Sitharaman to withdraw 18 per cent GST on life insurance

Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry

31 July,2024 02:01 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Midday Special: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city

31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | 'Likhke le loh': Manu Bhaker's uncle hopeful for gold in 25m pistol

Uncle Mahendar Bhaker said he was always confident that Manu would win India more than one medal in Paris

31 July,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


