Eatery paid medical expenses totalling Rs 3.10 lakh, manager allegedly refused to cover treatment costs after discharge
In the image, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a traditional outfit with a red embellished blouse and a flowy purple lehenga, accessorized with a necklace, bangles, a nose ring, and flowers in her hair31 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry31 July,2024 02:01 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Uncle Mahendar Bhaker said he was always confident that Manu would win India more than one medal in Paris31 July,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
