Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
Thane woman alleges torture, rape by man she befriended on social media

The ordeal started four years back after they became friends on social media, and police have now registered an FIR against the 38-year-old man and five of his family members, including mother, based on the victim's complaint

14 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett never fails to stun on the red carpet at prestigious events. Be it the Oscars or Cannes, she surely knows how to turn heads with her sartorial choices. However, what makes her unique, is the ability to repeat outfits. Check it out

14 January,2025 02:14 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: After cases of Human Metapneumovirus were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. Follow LIVE updates here

14 January,2025 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Having a healthy cervix will help with the proper development of the baby and avoid complications, such as premature birth or miscarriage

14 January,2025 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Srikanth will take on China’s Hong Yang Weng while Kiran George will open his campaign against Yushi Tanaka of Japan

14 January,2025 01:18 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

