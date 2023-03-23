- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill
So, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, let's take a look at her films that proved that she is one of the best actors working today23 March,2023 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
According to the police sources, the two passengers are residents of Nallasopara and Kolhapur, respectively, and were booked following a complaint from an airline staff on March 2223 March,2023 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
The dental expert takes us through the dangers associated with teeth cleaning and reveals that excessive scraping during a dental clean-up may erode tooth enamel, which gives rise to oral problems23 March,2023 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Rohit Sharma feels the onus lies on each IPL team owners and players themselves to handle workload ahead of the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November23 March,2023 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT