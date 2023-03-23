Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
Mumbai: Senior citizen in Andheri loses over Rs 6.9 lakh to cyber fraud

The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill

23 March,2023 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
So, on the occasion of her 36th birthday, let's take a look at her films that proved that she is one of the best actors working today

23 March,2023 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
According to the police sources, the two passengers are residents of Nallasopara and Kolhapur, respectively, and were booked following a complaint from an airline staff on March 22

23 March,2023 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
The dental expert takes us through the dangers associated with teeth cleaning and reveals that excessive scraping during a dental clean-up may erode tooth enamel, which gives rise to oral problems

23 March,2023 11:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Rohit Sharma feels the onus lies on each IPL team owners and players themselves to handle workload ahead of the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November

23 March,2023 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

