Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Landslides, houses collapse; transport chaos after deluge

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; schools and exams are disrupted as Mumbai faces severe weather impacts

Here's Janhvi Kapoor's witty take on her couple hashtag with Shikhar Pahariya

26 July,2024 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
In Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez exudes oomph in black ensemble at ICW 24

Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads as the showstopper for Isha Jajodia's 'Art of Eternity' collection at India Couture Week 2024. Check out the breathtaking pieces from the night of fashion!

26 July,2024 07:41 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
In Photos: Heavy rains batter Pune, 4 dead

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said. (Pics/PTI)

25 July,2024 06:53 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
‘No treatment is currently available for Chandipura virus’

Mid-Day Premium ‘No treatment is currently available for Chandipura virus’

As suspected and confirmed cases of Chandipura virus increase in Gujarat and reach neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, mid-day.com speaks to Mumbai doctors to understand its symptoms, effects and preventative measures

26 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Mid-Day 45th Anniversary Special: Team India's iconic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

AI reports, while serving the purpose in the main, can be inaccurate like he found out…

26 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

