Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; schools and exams are disrupted as Mumbai faces severe weather impacts
Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads as the showstopper for Isha Jajodia's 'Art of Eternity' collection at India Couture Week 2024. Check out the breathtaking pieces from the night of fashion!26 July,2024 07:41 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said. (Pics/PTI)25 July,2024 06:53 PM IST | ronak mastakar
As suspected and confirmed cases of Chandipura virus increase in Gujarat and reach neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, mid-day.com speaks to Mumbai doctors to understand its symptoms, effects and preventative measures26 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
AI reports, while serving the purpose in the main, can be inaccurate like he found out…26 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
