Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
Mumbai Metro 3: It’s a whole new underground world

As new line wows commuters with massive stations, mid-day gives you a walkthrough, flags issues and offers solutions

Rakhi Sawant loses cool, throws chair after clashing with Maheep Singh

08 October,2024 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tulsi Kumar injured on music video set as heavy backdrop comes crashing down

The incident occurred during a routine shot, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when the backdrop fell, causing concern among crew members and fans alike.

08 October,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BJP over halfway mark in Haryana trends, NC-Congress leading in J-K
Assembly election results 2024

As votes were counted for assembly elections held last month, it was a mixed bag for the Congress and the BJP - the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir but bucked early morning trends to move ahead of the Congress in the nail biting Haryana contest

08 October,2024 11:32 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Fusion of fun and fitness: How people are turning to Garba to stay fit

With the arrival of the Garba season, we explore the dance form’s scope as a fitness activity during and beyond Navratri

07 October,2024 03:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"In pursuit of quick runs, we did not want to get into trouble": Smriti Mandhana

Graceful left-handed opener Mandhana, who scored just 12 and seven in first two matches, needs to hit form if Harmanpreet Kaur & Co are hoping to qualify for the semi-finals

08 October,2024 07:20 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

