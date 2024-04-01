Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai customs seize gold worth Rs 6.30 crore

Gold was concealed in the check-in bag, handbag, clothes worn, on the body of the passengers, body cavity, and padlock

Chiranjeevi calls out son Ram Charan for wasting electricity

Chiranjeevi calls out son Ram Charan for wasting electricity

01 April,2024 12:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Ajay Devgn’s prank led to a woman attempting suicide

When Ajay Devgn’s prank led to a woman attempting suicide

Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team.

01 April,2024 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘No self-owned buses at Mulund depot’

Mumbai: ‘No self-owned buses at Mulund depot’

Unions threaten stir, say buses operated by private owners taking over facility

01 April,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid: Trending skincare ingredients decoded

Mid-Day Premium Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid: Trending skincare ingredients decoded

Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides or retinol are names of some of the trending skincare ingredients you must have heard many times. However, we barely know how they help the skin. If you have been tempted to experiment with these ingredients but hesitated to invest in them, here is everything you need to know before making a purchase

01 April,2024 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
India's Mirabai finishes 3rd in World Cup, all but qualifies for Paris 2024

India's Mirabai finishes 3rd in World Cup, all but qualifies for Paris 2024

Returning from a six-month injury lay off, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) at the tournament, which is the final and a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics

01 April,2024 03:58 PM IST | Phuket | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK