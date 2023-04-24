- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
Police suspected that the kidnappers were armed with 'airgun' and kidnapped the owner by allegedly threatening him. The police have launched a manhunt to search the suspects and have been trying to locate the hotel owner, police sources said
The actress had recently been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused due to inflammation in the muscles24 April,2023 01:08 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Felicitated in the capital for zero-accidents-in-20-years record24 April,2023 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
If you have been wondering about how to lose weight at home, you have arrived at the right destination. We have experts sharing tips that will surely help you lose weight21 April,2023 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
The cricketing legend said that he did not really find birthdays exciting24 April,2023 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT