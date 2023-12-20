Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
Mumbai: Investment banker duped of Rs 17.90 crore

Two conmen sold him a bunch of paintings by ‘famous artists’ at throwaway prices

Director Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter post backlash over support to Dunki

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh chose to book a ticket for Dunki and share it on social media, which invited criticism from Prabhas' fans

20 December,2023 12:31 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
Samosa Pinwheel to Pazham Pori: Tempting chai combos to relish during winter

If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable and unique snacking to pair with tea

20 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
'Mitchelluva' lot of cash!

And Kolkata Knight Riders’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit insists Starc is worth Rs 24.75cr; fellow Aussies Pat Cummins (Rs 20.50cr) and Travis Head (Rs 6.8cr) also emerge talk of IPL player auction after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad

20 December,2023 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
Mumbai: Top spots besides Bandra for Christmas shopping

Bandra, as known by many, remains to be the top spot for Christmas shopping in Mumbai. However, if you are looking to try out some new shopping places this year, here is a curated list of spots that won’t disappoint you

17 December,2023 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire

