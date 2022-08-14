In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Harrowed, angry residents launch #ScrapVashiTollNaka campaign14 August,2022 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav Fastags are of no use, each vehicle is checked and hence causing jams, say regular travellers
-
-
-
Fastags are of no use, each vehicle is checked and hence causing jams, say regular travellers
On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the family posing in white in front of the national flag14 August,2022 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The President on Sunday said that it is a cause of celebration 'not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world'14 August,2022 08:21 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
If you are looking to celebrate this Independence Day with some good food along with friends and family, then here are some restaurants and five-star properties in the city serving up delicious feasts celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage14 August,2022 08:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rayo Vallecano frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous scoring threats14 August,2022 10:17 AM IST | Barcelona | AP