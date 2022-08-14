×
Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
CM Shinde refutes Uddhav's claim of BJP going back on CM post promise in 2019
Punjab: Terror module busted ahead of Independence Day
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development

In Focus

Mumbai: Harrowed, angry residents launch #ScrapVashiTollNaka campaign

Fastags are of no use, each vehicle is checked and hence causing jams, say regular travellers

'You are next': Author JK Rowling receives death threat over Rushdie tweet

Salman spends day with Indian Navy; Aamir hoists tricolour at his house

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan hoist tricolour at Mannat

On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the family posing in white in front of the national flag

14 August,2022 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Prez Droupadi Murmu highlights India's success story in maiden address to nation

The President on Sunday said that it is a cause of celebration 'not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world'

14 August,2022 08:21 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Lifestyle News
I-Day 2022: Indulge in the diverse flavours of India at these Mumbai restaurants

If you are looking to celebrate this Independence Day with some good food along with friends and family, then here are some restaurants and five-star properties in the city serving up delicious feasts celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage

14 August,2022 08:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
La Liga news: Lewandowski debuts as Barcelona start season with tame 0-0 draw

Rayo Vallecano frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous scoring threats

14 August,2022 10:17 AM IST | Barcelona | AP

