Tuesday, 10 May, 2022

Breaking News
Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing HQ in Mohali
Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize
State govt wants Goregaon school to lose 1.5 acre plot
Santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away at 84

In Focus

Mumbai police form 10-man team to hunt down loan sharks

Suicide of Malad man shifts focus to cutthroat apps and unscrupulous recovery goons

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir
Taimur Ali Khan wins yellow belt in Taekwondo; poses with Saif and Kareena
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha engaged? Actress flaunts diamond ring posing with a mystery man

While some media outlets reported that the picture represents to be a promotional campaign for a jewellery brand, others have stated that she got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal

10 May,2022 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
India's head coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP event in Himachal

The national working committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders will also attend the session, said BJP MLA Vishal Nehria

10 May,2022 11:13 AM IST | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | ANI
Lifestyle News
Cues from the 2000s: What is Y2K fashion and why is it back in 2022?

Premium

As fashion from the 2000s has gradually made its way into 2022 at a time when the world is at the junction of a crypto, metaverse and AI movement, experts weigh in on current trends and share tips on how to give a Y2K touch to your daily look

10 May,2022 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Gujarat or Lucknow? Playoff spot up for grabs today!

It’s important for the Lucknow Super Giants to maintain the winning momentum, having won four games on the trot

10 May,2022 07:20 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale

