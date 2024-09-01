Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

'Mahayuti seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly polls to end in 10 days'

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said seat-sharing talks for the Assembly polls between the ruling allies will conclude in 10 days. Chances of winning and not the number of seats contested will be the criteria. Bawankule also said BJP functionaries have been asked to not make comments that can cause discord among Mahayuti parties

Malayalam actor Mammootty finally reacts to Hema Committee report

Malayalam actor Mammootty finally reacts to Hema Committee report

01 September,2024 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai jail experience after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai jail experience after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

After Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of abetment to suicide and money laundering

01 September,2024 01:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
NGOs in Dharavi support redevelopment survey, say opposition by non-locals

NGOs in Dharavi support redevelopment survey, say opposition by non-locals

Several NGOs operating in Mumbai's Dharavi have pledged their support for the ongoing state government-led survey of informal tenants in Asia's largest slum. These organisations have also accused non-local entities of attempting to stall the redevelopment project by spreading misinformation, as revealed in letters to state authorities

01 September,2024 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Olympic rings to stay at Eiffel Tower after Paris Paralympics 2024: Paris mayor

Olympic rings to stay at Eiffel Tower after Paris Paralympics 2024: Paris mayor

The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday

01 September,2024 11:09 AM IST | Paris | AFP
Sports News
Evaldo edges out Jamari in Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

Evaldo edges out Jamari in Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

Interestingly, Madam Rich was the sole mount on the card accepted by the winning jockey who now has two wins from as many mounts this Pune season after returning from an overseas stint which seems to have served him well

01 September,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK