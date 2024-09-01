Mumbai

01 September,2024

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said seat-sharing talks for the Assembly polls between the ruling allies will conclude in 10 days. Chances of winning and not the number of seats contested will be the criteria. Bawankule also said BJP functionaries have been asked to not make comments that can cause discord among Mahayuti parties