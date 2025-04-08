Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Maharashtra: Khultabad, home to Aurangzeb’s tomb, to be renamed Ratnapur

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has announced plans to rename Khultabad, where Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb lies, to its historic name Ratnapur. The move follows calls to revisit names altered during the Mughal era and honour Maratha legacy

India's Got Latent row: Apoorva Mukhija drops pics of rape and death threats

08 April,2025 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Raid 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn is back as I-T officer Amay Patnaik

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn returns in his iconic role as the Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, taking on his most ruthless opponent, Dadabhai, starring Riteish Deshmukh

08 April,2025 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Parksite becomes first green police station in Maharashtra

Parksite police station in Vikhroli East has become Maharashtra’s first ISO-certified green police station. The station is powered entirely by solar energy and designed with sustainability at its core. 

08 April,2025 09:59 AM IST | Anisha Shrivastava
Lifestyle News
Hypertension and diabetes among top concerns for Indians in 2024: Report

The report highlights that there were 84 per cent online searches that grew year on year for lifestyle diseases with hypertension witnessing the highest growth at 21 per cent year on year

08 April,2025 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

The IPL 2025 clash between the Knight Riders and the Giants promises to be a run-fest as the match will see power-hitters such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller and Nicholas Pooran feature

08 April,2025 02:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

