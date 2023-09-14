Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
The false complaints claiming that members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were about to instigate riots in Mumbai were sent to Mumbai Police, an official said

Jawan: Police tracks down individuals selling pirated copy of SRK starrer

13 September,2023 10:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's most loved films

Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional roles in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself by choosing roles and films that often address taboo or socially relevant subjects. His choice of scripts and willingness to take on unique and challenging characters has earned him critical acclaim and a strong fan following. Ayushmann's ability to tackle sensitive and unconventional topics with humour and sensitivity has made him a standout actor in the Indian film industry. On his birthday, here's a look at his most loved films

14 September,2023 12:03 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Sanjay Raut hits out at Centre over ED summons to TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, today, was summoned by the central probe agency for questioning in the school recruitment scam in West Bengal

13 September,2023 04:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS

How Carvalho's Sweets is continuing a family legacy with a stall at Bandra Fair

Set up by Antonio Carvalho’s parents in the 1940s, he loves every bit of making Goan sweets during this time of the year and doesn't intend to stop any time soon. The stall number 138 (A) is one among only two or three other stalls sellingGoan sweets at the Bandra Fair this year

13 September,2023 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Iyer's back stiffness cause of worry ahead of squad announcement for AUS series

Shreyas Iyer played against Pakistan and Nepal in the group league stage before pulling out of the match against the arch-rivals at the eleventh hour

13 September,2023 09:38 PM IST | Colombo | mid-day online correspondent

