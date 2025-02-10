-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Several key infrastructure projects are underway in Mumbai under the BMC’s bridge department
From replacing certain words to not hurt the audience's sentiment to deleting sequences that demean history, the Censor Board has left no stone unturned to avoid any form of controversies ahead of Chhaava release10 February,2025 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A tax consultant from Mumbra, Thane, lost Rs 8.66 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent digital investment scheme. The police have booked ten individuals for cheating and criminal breach of trust.10 February,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai
About 30 per cent of Indians report general stress disrupting their sleep, while 18 per cent say work stress is to blame. Women (38 per cent) reported higher stress levels than men (23 per cent)10 February,2025 07:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After a match-winning knock against England in the second ODI, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma overtook two countrymen in the format. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)10 February,2025 03:02 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT