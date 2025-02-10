Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
Work of major city bridges should be completed before monsoon: BMC

Several key infrastructure projects are underway in Mumbai under the BMC’s bridge department

Ent Top Stories: BeerBiceps apologises; Saif's first interview after attack

10 February,2025 07:28 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
CBFC asks Chhaava makers to remove scene with Maratha warriors in a saree

From replacing certain words to not hurt the audience's sentiment to deleting sequences that demean history, the Censor Board has left no stone unturned to avoid any form of controversies ahead of Chhaava release

10 February,2025 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane tax consultant duped of Rs 8.66 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

A tax consultant from Mumbra, Thane, lost Rs 8.66 lakh after falling victim to a fraudulent digital investment scheme. The police have booked ten individuals for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

10 February,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Almost half of India say stress is the reason they can't sleep well: Survey

About 30 per cent of Indians report general stress disrupting their sleep, while 18 per cent say work stress is to blame. Women (38 per cent) reported higher stress levels than men (23 per cent)

10 February,2025 07:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
ODIs: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin, Dravid

After a match-winning knock against England in the second ODI, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma overtook two countrymen in the format. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

10 February,2025 03:02 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


