Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
Maharashtra: Trader attacked with acid in Virar, three held

During the investigation, it was found that one of the suspects had orchestrated the acid attack and had hired two people for the job, an official said

Jawan Prevue: Fan and Friends of Shah Rukh Khan hail the first glimpse

10 July,2023 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra buys significant minority stake in ‘Clensta’

Parineeti Chopra has just turned entrepreneur by purchasing a significant minority stake in ‘Clensta'

10 July,2023 05:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
IN PHOTOS: Rains continue to lash Punjab; Army assistance sought in Patiala

Rains battered parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday with authorities working round the clock to reach out to people in the worst-hit places in hours of crisis. According to the meteorological department, it has been raining in many parts of Punjab and Haryana. The Army has been put on alert in some other parts of Punjab, officials said. Pics/PTI

10 July,2023 06:56 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
Mumbai's ultimate guide to enjoying a traditional thali experience this monsoon

Enjoy the pitter-patter of raindrops with these thali experiences in Mumbai this monsoon

10 July,2023 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Parth Salunkhe becomes India's 1st male recurve archer to win Youth World C'ship

Parth Salunkhe provided the perfect icing on the cake by defeating a Korean in the Under-21 men's recurve individual final here on Sunday

10 July,2023 04:27 PM IST | Limerick | mid-day online correspondent

