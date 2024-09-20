-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against a businessman based in Vishakapattam in Andhra Pradesh, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to news agency ANI and legal team of the two shooters who fired outside his house demanding an apology for wrongly linking him to D-Company20 September,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cameras will be installed in five zones, including Versova, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to safeguard coastal areas, monitor illegal activities20 September,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Apple’s latest iPhone 16 was launched in India today (September 20) and people have immediately queued up to snap up the popular phone20 September,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
On Day 2 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test, a huge number of fans gather outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to cheer the Indian cricket team. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/@ANI)20 September,2024 02:16 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT