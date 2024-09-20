Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
Thane businessman cheated of Rs 1.27 cr; FIR registered

The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against a businessman based in Vishakapattam in Andhra Pradesh, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Squid Game 2 teaser: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game with newfound resolution

20 September,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan demands apology from ANI for linking him with D-company

Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to news agency ANI and legal team of the two shooters who fired outside his house demanding an apology for wrongly linking him to D-Company

20 September,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova

Cameras will be installed in five zones, including Versova, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to safeguard coastal areas, monitor illegal activities

20 September,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Technology News
Looking to buy iPhone 16? Read this first and save up to Rs 31000

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 was launched in India today (September 20) and people have immediately queued up to snap up the popular phone

20 September,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Fans gather in huge numbers to cheer Team India

On Day 2 of the IND vs BAN 1st Test, a huge number of fans gather outside the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to cheer the Indian cricket team. Here is all you need to know (Pic: X/@ANI)

20 September,2024 02:16 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

