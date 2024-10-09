Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri

In Focus

Mumbai: Man caught on CCTV stealing high-end shoes from Santacruz society

Shoe-stealing gangs are becoming increasingly active in the city, targeting branded pairs left outside flats

FLOBW Trailer: Saif Ali Khan stirs the pot in Mumbai vs. Delhi drama!

FLOBW Trailer: Saif Ali Khan stirs the pot in Mumbai vs. Delhi drama!

09 October,2024 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
In Pics: Sayani Gupta's top 6 sarees for a flawless Durga Puja 2024 ensemble!

In Pics: Sayani Gupta's top 6 sarees for a flawless Durga Puja 2024 ensemble!

Looking for inspiration for your Durga Puja wardrobe? Sayani Gupta's saree collection is a must-see! Discover her go-to styles and tips for a flawless ensemble.

09 October,2024 11:38 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions

Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions

Officials claim this move aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at private schools, aided and non-aided institutions, junior colleges, municipal schools, and schools for the disabled that primarily serve students from religious minority communities

09 October,2024 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
What is sleep tourism? Decoding this wellness and travel trend

Mid-Day Premium What is sleep tourism? Decoding this wellness and travel trend

While vacations used to be all about exploring as many places and experiences as one could, this practice is gradually changing. People are increasingly opting to travel to certain destinations only for resting, relaxing and sleeping. Experts decode this travel trend, called sleep tourism

09 October,2024 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

Indian women need to avenge Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka, and also boost run rate to stay alive

09 October,2024 08:55 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK