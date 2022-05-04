° °
Wednesday, 04 May, 2022

Mid-Day
Thane Crime: 30-year-old man arrested for setting police post on fire in Mira Road
‘I will become an IAS officer and give justice to all’
Load-shedding in Mumbai if demand crosses 4,200 MW
Jodhpur violence: 97 arrested; curfew imposed
Signboard not in Marathi? BMC set to act from May 15
Why is biomedical waste plant still in our neighbourhood, ask Govandi residents
Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants bail to MP Navneet Rana, her husband Ravi Rana

Signboard not in Marathi? BMC set to act from May 15

The civic body will issue notices to shops that fail to display names in Marathi as per the amended Shops and Establishments Act

No one should teach Hindutva to Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively ace Met Gala 2022 with their outfits

Drop me off: Shehnaaz Gill cutely requests Salman after attending his Eid party

Several pictures and videos of Salman and Shehnaaz from the bash have been doing the rounds on the internet.

04 May,2022 10:51 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users

'Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users, Musk tweeted

04 May,2022 03:27 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Skin care goes electric: What's driving greater interest in skin health gadgets?

As health consciousness continues to extend to skin health, electric skincare appliances are gaining attention among Indians. Industry experts tell us about the common devices and why people are curious about them

04 May,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
‘25 is an incredible age to retire at’

Barty’s relatively short career contrasts with that of the De Villiers, 38, who, after well over a decade at the top, only retired from all formats of international cricket in 2018

04 May,2022 08:04 AM IST | Paris | AFP

