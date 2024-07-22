Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
Weather News

In Focus

MID-DAY IMPACT| Lokhandwala lake: Human rights body pulls up babus
MID-DAY IMPACT

State Human Rights Commission sends notices to officials, forcing them to do a site visit, file report

This 'highest-paid' Pakistani actress to star opposite Prabhas in his next film

22 July,2024 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vicky recalls being surrounded by 500 sand mafia goons during 'GoW' shoot

'Gangs of Wasseypur' is based on a real-life story and revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia

22 July,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Mid-Day Top News of this hour: Markets bearish on Monday and more

We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe

22 July,2024 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Cold facts about skin icing: Just a fad or here to stay?

Mid-Day Premium Cold facts about skin icing: Just a fad or here to stay?

Proponents of this chilly skincare swear by its benefits. But how real are these claims and does skin icing truly deserve a spot in your daily skincare routine? Experts debunk myths

22 July,2024 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Suryakumar Yadav’s first coach is near-jobless

ASMC (Chembur) ground facility management cites confusion as a reason for Ashok Aswalkar’s curator-coach Rs 41,000 job loss; new activity involving indoor coaching fetches 61-year-old Rs 10,000 per month student-attendance depending

22 July,2024 08:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

