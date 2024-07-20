Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Maharashtra: Dhule farmers unearth Rs 2,000 crore MSP scam

Farmers claim produce not procured at MSP approved by the government

Adorable pictures of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as she turns 12

Adorable pictures of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as she turns 12

20 July,2024 12:43 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Nick Jonas shares unseen pic of proposing to Priyanka Chopra 6 years ago

Nick Jonas shares unseen pic of proposing to Priyanka Chopra 6 years ago

Nick Jonas uploaded a photo of holding Priyanka Chopra’s hand with the giant engagement ring.

20 July,2024 10:40 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
CR to undertake spl block on Sunday to facilitate Carnac Bridge girder launch

CR to undertake spl block on Sunday to facilitate Carnac Bridge girder launch

The four hour block will be placed on Sunday night to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station

20 July,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Are restaurants in Bandra West influencing the soaring real estate prices?

Mid-Day Premium Are restaurants in Bandra West influencing the soaring real estate prices?

At a time when Bandra West is booming with restaurants, cafes and bars, those from outside are finding it difficult to afford the rent in the region. With this in mind, mid-day.com spoke to a real estate expert and restaurateurs to learn more

20 July,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
'Dambulla' delight!

'Dambulla' delight!

Disciplined bowling show helps champs India bowl out Pakistan for 108 before chasing down target with seven wickets and 35 balls in hand to begin Asia Cup on winning note

20 July,2024 08:59 AM IST | Dambulla (Sri Lanka) | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK