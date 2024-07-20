-
Farmers claim produce not procured at MSP approved by the government
Nick Jonas uploaded a photo of holding Priyanka Chopra’s hand with the giant engagement ring.20 July,2024 10:40 AM IST | Mumbai
The four hour block will be placed on Sunday night to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station20 July,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
At a time when Bandra West is booming with restaurants, cafes and bars, those from outside are finding it difficult to afford the rent in the region. With this in mind, mid-day.com spoke to a real estate expert and restaurateurs to learn more20 July,2024 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Disciplined bowling show helps champs India bowl out Pakistan for 108 before chasing down target with seven wickets and 35 balls in hand to begin Asia Cup on winning note20 July,2024 08:59 AM IST | Dambulla (Sri Lanka) | PTI
