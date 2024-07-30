-
The suspect in the case is a native of Karnataka and it turned out to be an important clue for the multiple police teams working on the case and led to zeroing on the accused
In her message for Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical"30 July,2024 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy, the civic body is considering banning all installations on footpaths and bridges that interrupt citizen movement30 July,2024 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Delving deeper into cozy culinary setups, Midday caught up with home chefs, serving piping hot broths made right in their kitchens30 July,2024 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
With ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, here are the Indian athletes who have won two individual medals in the global showpiece, albeit in different years (Pic: File Pic)30 July,2024 05:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
