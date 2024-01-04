Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year

In Focus

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars

The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in neighbouring Raigad district

Ileana D'Cruz reveals if she is married to baby daddy Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz reveals if she is married to baby daddy Michael Dolan

04 January,2024 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Janhvi Kapoor to be Varun Dhawan's new Dulhania?

Janhvi Kapoor to be Varun Dhawan's new Dulhania?

Alia Bhatt will not be a part of the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise. She has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor who will now romance Varun Dhawan

04 January,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion

Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion

Expansion efforts aim to decongest crowds and improve the commuter experience

04 January,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Top 10 beauty trends for 2024, revealed by makeup gurus

Mid-Day Premium Top 10 beauty trends for 2024, revealed by makeup gurus

The Blue Beauty makeup trend for 2024 is set to make a striking statement with its Galactic Cobalt tones, remarks MAC cosmetics expert Leiya Phinao Ningshen

04 January,2024 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
India need 79 runs to level series after SA bundle out for 176 in second innings

India need 79 runs to level series after SA bundle out for 176 in second innings

India had lost the first Test in Centurion and a victory will help them draw the two-match series

04 January,2024 03:49 PM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK